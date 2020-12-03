With so many talented and experienced returning players, clearly the Madison Warhawks and Marshall Statesmen are favorites to defend their state-and-region-tournament girls high-school basketball championships, respectively, this season.
But don’t count out the Langley Saxons and Oakton Cougars. Those two perennially strong teams also return key starters and players that should put those squads in the mix to be big contenders as well.
Practice was supposed to begin Dec. 7 with opening games scheduled the week before Christmas.
Langley (14-13 last season) and Oakton (18-7) each had solid winning 2019-20 campaigns, with the Cougars losing by a close score in the Concorde District Tournament final to co-state champion Madison. Langley was eliminated in region play by champion Marshall.
Langley and Oakton each have won region championships in the last five years.
“We had a solid season last year, and we have a lot of returners with experience back from that team,” Langley coach Amanda Baker said.
Top returners for Langley will be junior point guard Annabeth Holsinger; guards Taylor Maguire, Olivia Walke and Summer Thomas; center Keelin Byrne; and guard/forwards Fiona Barber and Heather Hughes.
One player Langley will not have back is senior guard/forward Kylie Allen, a starter last season. Her family moved to Texas.
Allen suffered a serious knee injury in that region loss to Marshall, but has recovered and played significant time for the girls volleyball team this fall at Van Alstyne High School in Texas. She also may play basketball and softball there.
A transfer joining Langley from Flint Hill School is Caitlyn Shumadine. The guard was one of Flint Hill’s best three-point shooters last season.
“I see us attacking the paint aggressively a little more this season,” Baker said. “We will need to hit our outside shots.”
Langley is slated to open Dec. 23 against the Chantilly Chargers, another team that is expected to be a region contender.
The Saxons, Herndon, McLean and South Lakes are thought of as the top teams in the Liberty District.
Oakton will have a strong one-two combination up front with returning starting senior forwards Hannah Kaloi and Kara Vietmeyer. Kaloi had 17 points and 19 rebounds and Vietmeyer had 11 points and four boards in that district-final loss to Madison.
Other returners for Oakton are guards Sarah Goins, Sejal Singh and Sophia Zinzi. Sophomore guard Caitlin Crump was promoted from last year’s junior-varsity team and is expected to see action.
“If we play, we will compete as hard as we can,” Oakton coach Fred Priester said. “We should be able to do some things, and get out of this season whatever we get out of it. These aren’t ideal circumstances. I tell our team, what some see as chaos, some see as opportunities.”
Oakton is expected to open its season Dec. 22 at home against Herndon, then play away at West Potomac on Dec. 28 and at South Lakes, Dec. 30.
Madison, Oakton, Westfield and Chantilly are projected to be the top teams in the Concorde District.
NOTE: Oakton has won 134 games over the past six seasons while Langley has 118 victories during that same period. Each has district and region titles and a state-runner-up finish during that same stretch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.