The Oakton Cougars, by virtue of a blowout, and the Langley Saxons, with a six-point victory, were the two local high-school football teams that won opening games of the 2022 season the night of Aug. 26.
Oakton scored early and often in blanking the host Lewis Lancers, 39-0, in a non-district game. Langley won 34-28 over the visiting Yorktown Patriots in a big Liberty District showdown.
For Oakton, the Cougars led 18-0 at the end of the first quarter and were on their way. Liden Krush threw two first-period touchdown passes, the first to Noah Toole then the second to John Mead, and Matthew Hershey had a two-yard scoring run in the quarter. Toole had three catches for 41 yards on one of those scoring drives.
Mead caught another touchdown pass later in the game and also threw a scoring pass off of a flanker reverse.
On defense, Owen Day, Jacob Bradshaw, Brennan Humphrey and Alex DiLeonardo had four of Oakton's multiple sacks. Oakton also blocked multiple punts.
Langley led 21-7 in its win against Yorktown, then had to recover an onside kick with 37 seconds to play in the game to secure the victory.
Yorktown is the defending Liberty District champion and had won 10-straight league games over a two-season streak. Langley last defeated Yorktown in 2015, suffering six straight losses to the team until the Aug. 26 win.
"We scrapped in there and survived and won a big game," Langley coach Dave Murray said.
The Saxons were led on offense by quarterback Brendan Mansinne. The senior, who was hurt and missed most of last season, was on target all game long, completing 21 of 27 passes for 241 yards and four touchdowns.
"He is a super accurate passer and we were able to get into our spread passing attack pretty well," Murray said.
His scoring passes covered nine, 34 and 63 yards to Daren Mosleh and eight yards to Connor Campbell. Dustin Mosleh ran four yards for Langley's other touchdown and Daren Mosleh kicked three extra points. Mansinne ran for a two-point conversion.
Daren and Dustin Mosleh are twin brothers.
"The twins are special to us," Murray said. "Daren and Dustin can both be runningbacks and wide receivers. Those three [including Mansinne] have worked so hard in the offseason."
Daren Mosleh had 10 catches for 161 yards and gained 29 yards rushing. Campbell had five catches for 35 yards and Dustin Mosleh had three for 25. Vincent Shen, Michael Thomas and Blake Thompson all had one catch.
* The Madison Warhawks began their season the way the 2021 campaign started with an opening-game loss to the Stone Bridge Bulldogs. Madison lost at home Aug. 26, 17-16, as defending Class 5 state champion Stone Bridge made a walk-off 35-yard field goal.
Madison, which finished 13-2 last season and second in the Class 6 state tourney, trailed in the game, 7-3 in the first half, then led 16-7 in the fourth quarter. Stone Bridge scored its final 10 points in the final 5 minutes.
Madison gained 205 total yards and had 11 first downs, with Angelo Jreige rushing for 92 yards and a touchdown and Mac Lewis completing 11 of 22 passes for 97 yards, including a 16-yard scoring pass to Cord Yates (three catches, 33 yards).
Cater Casto booted a 22-yard field goal and one extra point for Madison.
Sonny Endicott had four catches for 30 yards and Nolan Wilbricht three for 31 for the Warhawks.
On defense for Madison, Kevin Chadwick, Michael Delgado, Eric Anderson, Elias Novario and Matthew Remy were among tackling leaders.
Stone Bridge had 212 total yards.
* In the McLean Highlanders' 47-13 loss to the host West Potomac Wolverines, McLean gained 279 total yards, 145 rushing and 134 on the ground, and had nine first downs and two turnovers.
McLean's touchdowns came in the second and fourth quarters. The Highlanders trailed 26-7 at halftime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.