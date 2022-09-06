The Langley Saxons hung with the Fairfax Lions through the first quarter, trailing just 7-0 at period’s end.
But by the end of the Sept. 2 non-district high-school football game, the host Saxons (1-1, 1-0) lost, 38-7 as Fairfax improved to 2-0, scoring 52 points in its first game.
Fairfax gained 446 total yards, including 257 rushing, and led 17-0 at halftime 24-0 before Langley scored its only touchdown in the third quarter.
The score came on a 44-yard pass from Brendan Mansinne to Dustin Mosleh, then his twin brother Daren Mosleh booted the extra point.
Mansinne had a second straight productive game passing, completing 23 of 33 passes for 240 yards and the one touchdown with an interception. Dustin Mosleh had eight catches for 148 yards. Dustin Mosleh also had eight catches for 47 yards. Connor Campbell and Chur-Yong Mun each caught three passes.
Langley’s leading rusher in the game was Daren Mosleh with only six yards. Langley had minus 32 yards rushing.
Fairfax also connected on some big passes in the game, scoring on passes covering 74 and 59 yards.
