Langley High School senior girls basketball player Caitlyn Shumadine scored her 1,000th-career point recently in the team’s 50-40 victory over Washington-Liberty in a first-round girls basketball game of the Liberty District tournament.
Shumadine scored 17 points in the win and made five three-pointers to go with nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
She has been a top three-point shooter throughout her high-school career with Langley, and before that playing for the private-school Flint Hill Huskies team. Shumadine made three threes in Langley’s next contest, a loss to McLean in the district-tournament semifinals. She scored nine points and had five rebounds with four steals.
Shumadine was chosen as a first-team all-Liberty District player for her performance during the 2021-22 season for Langley.
