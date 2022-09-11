The Langley Saxons and Potomac School Panthers earned their second victories in different manners in non-conference high-school football home games Sept. 9.
Langley (2-1) won in dramatic fashion by scoring a late eight points to defeat the Oakton Cougars, 21-14. Oakton fell to 2-1.
There was no such suspense for Potomac School (2-0), which led John Paul the Great 34-7 at halftime, a score that held until the final whistle.
For Langley, quarterback Brendan Mansinne scored on a one-yard sneak with 1:08 left in the game, followed by a two-point conversion run by Robert Roncskevitz, to put the Saxons in front. Roncskevitz and Blake Thompson each recorded sacks on Oakton’s ensuing possession that ended with a failed fourth-down pass.
Langley’s first two touchdowns were a 71-yard Mansinne-to-Connor Campbell pass, then Roncskevitz 10-yard reception from Mansinne. Daren Mosleh booted one extra point.
The Saxons gained 259 total yards and Oakton had 206.
Mansinne was 16 of 26 passing for 164 yards and he ran for eight more. Chur-Yong Mun was Langley’s leading rusher with 82 yards and Roncskevitz ran for 17.
Mosleh had five catches for 32 yards. Campbell, Mun and Dustin Mosleh each had three catches and Roncskevitz two.
On defense for Langley, Luke Watson had an interception.
Oakton’s touchdowns came on scoring passes, but no other details or statistics were provided by the team.
In Potomac School’s win, the Panthers amassed some 411 total yards, including 254 rushing. Nick Webster rushed for 112 yards, Drew Turner for 85 and two touchdowns, Marcel Gaskins for 49 and Andrew Lay for eight.
Quarterback Cam Boykin was 7 of 9 passing for 157 yards and three TDs. Lay had three catches for 110 yards and two scores, Turner had two for 19 and a TD, and Jack Judd and Mack Repke had one catch each.
On defense, Max Gyllenhoff had nine tackles (three for losses and 11/2 sacks and forced a fumble), Judd made five tackles (11/2 sacks), Nathan Alexander had four tackles and an interception, E.J. Schneeberg had four tackles, Aidan Cullinan made three, and David Hyde and Jeremy DeLaVille two each. Both of Hyde’s tackles were for losses and he forced two fumbles.
“It was a fun atmosphere for our home opener,” Potomac School coach C.J. Remmo said. “I’m proud of the way our guys played, but we need to clean up our mistakes and eliminate penalties.”
* The Madison Warhawks fell to 0-3 with a 14-11 non-district road loss to Yorktown Patriots on Sept. 9.
Madison led in the game, but was hurt by four turnovers and penalties.
“Turnovers really hurt Madison. They had some critical ones at big times,” Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson said.
Orion Luera booted a 27-yard field goal for Madison and Angelo Jreige rushed for 95 yards and a six-yard touchdown, along with a two-point conversion. Madison quarterback Mac Lewis was 12 of 20 passing for 118 yards. Sonny Endicott had five catches for 59 yards and Cord Yates three for 11.
On defense for Madison, Luera, Eric Anderson, Kevin Chadwick, Michael Delgado, Jakob Green, Matthew Remy, Luke Jarvis and Nick Murphy were leading tacklers and Grant McVicker had an interception.
* The McLean Highlanders fell to 0-3 with a 14-6 home loss to the Edison Eagles in non-district Sept. 9 action. McLean trailed 14-0 after three periods, rallied to within 14-6 and had a chance to tie the game in the final minutes, but threw an incomplete pass on fourth down from the Edison 12-yard line with seconds to play.
* The Marshall Statesmen (1-2) lost to the visiting Westfield Bulldogs, 16-14, Sept. 9. Marshall cut the lead to 16-14 with 3:09 to play but could not get the ball back.
Marshall quarterback Jeff Ryder was 18 of 29 passing for 197 yards and two touchdowns, going to Owen Buhrman (two catches, 84 yards) and Owen Lebkisher (four catches, 28 yards). Lebkisher also rushed for 76 yards and made six tackles on defense.
Ryder rushed for 43 yards and Jack Peksens had nine catches for 68 yards.
On defense for Marshall, Ali Lakta made seven tackles and Zain Hossain, Colin Bell and Christos Proctor five each.
* The Flint Hill Huskies (0-2) took a 7-0 lead against the visiting Paul VI Catholic Panthers on Sept. 9, but eventually lost 34-7, despite gaining 361 total yards.
On defense, Flint Hill gave up a number of long running plays.
Andrew King had 122 yards rushing in defeat and quarterback Ty Harris was 14 of 31 passing for 176 yards. Brooks Martin had six catches for 36 yards, Vic McNeal had four for 49 and King and Josh Clarke each had two catches, one for a touchdown. Jeffrey Wells rushed for 20 yards and backup quarterback Matt Harper for 19 and he completed one pass.
