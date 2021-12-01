The 2021 high school football season was a tough-luck, frustrating, memorable and yet successful campaign for Langley Saxons’ starting quarterback Brendan Mansinne.
The junior only played in four games, missing six straight contests after suffering a collarbone injury early in the team’s second outing against the Fairfax Lions. Langley lost those first two close road games with Mansinne as a starter, falling 19-14 to Yorktown, then 20-10 to Fairfax.
Mansinne and the Saxons, though, won their final two contests, each at home, when he returned under center, to salvage a 2-8 season. Langley defeated Herndon, 33-21, then neighborhood rival McLean, 24-21, to capture the annual Rotary Cup trophy, which goes to the winner of that annual clash.
Mansinne threw the winning touchdown pass against McLean with just seconds left. He passed for 119 yards against Herndon.
Mansinne’s overall passing statistics were notable in those four games. He threw for 505 yards including 139 with a touchdown against McLean and for 247 against Yorktown, completing 25 of 42 passes. Mansinne was hurt and left the game against Fairfax with 4:42 left in the first quarter, having thrown only three passes with no completions.
So his statistics were basically for three games.
