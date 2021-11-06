In the biggest regular-season-ending neighborhood high-school football rivalry game played Friday night, Nov. 5, the host Langley Saxons (2-8, 2-4) rallied late to top the McLean Highlanders, 24-21, in a Liberty District contest.
Langley scored the winning touchdown on a pass with five seconds to play in the seesaw contest. McLean finished the season 3-7, 2-4.
In another local Nov. 5 contest, the Madison Warhawks (8-1, 5-0) ended the regular season with nine straight wins and as the outright Concorde District champions by defeating the visiting Chantilly Chargers, 36-14.
Also Nov. 5, the Oakton Cougars (4-6, 0-5) lost to the visiting South Lakes Seahawks, 36-20, in a Concorde clash, and the visiting Marshall Statesmen (5-5, 4-2) blanked the winless Herndon Hornets (0-9, 0-5), 38-0, in Liberty District action.
(Check back later for details on each game).
