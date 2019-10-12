Is there any area high-school football team that has been involved in more seesaw game so far this season than the Langley Saxons, resulting in some wins and some losses?
The Oct. 11 contest resulted in a huge Liberty District victory for Langley. The Saxons (2-4, 1-0) rallied for a 23-22 road win over the South Lakes Seahawks, scoring the winning touchdown with 2:50 left in the game on a nine-yard run by runningback Tre Vasiliadis.
Langley led 17-7 at halftime in the showdown then fell behind 22-17. The winning drive was a 14-play, 80-yard march, which included a fourth-down conversion and two more on third downs.
"We keep it interesting," Langley coach Brian Lamb said. "Our guys played their butts off. It was an huge team win for us. Our goal is to win the district, and now we have that chance."
South Lakes (3-3, 0-1) is the three-time defending district champion, having its 11-game, three-season district winning streak snapped with the loss. The Seahawks haven't lost more than one district game in a season since the 2014 campaign.
Langley's other back-and-forth games this season have been against Edison, Robinson, Fairfax and Oakton.
In Langley's the win over South Lakes, Vasiliadis led the offense as usual, rushing for 306 yards on 37 carries and three touchdowns, with runs of 76 and 49 yards for his other scores. He also caught a pass for36 yards, completed one pass for a yard and had 15 yards in punt returns. He also started in the secondary on defense and made a tackle.
For the season, Vasiliadis has rushed for nearly 1,400 yards.
Also for Langley, quarterback Matthew Flenniken completed for passes for 56 yards and rushed for 39 more. Addison Wallace and Simon Medina each had two catches for Langley, which won despite throwing four interceptions. James Murray booted a 27-yard field goal and two extra points.
"We started both Tre and Matthew in the secondary this week and I think that made a difference," Lamb said. "We held a team to under 300 total yards for the first time this season."
South Lakes converted just 2 of 11 third downs and rushed for fewer than 100 yards. Langley recorded a couple of sacks on South Lakes' final possession after the Saxons took the 23-22 yards.
"We keep talking about consistency, and one of the challenges in this game was playing well up front," Lamb said.
Jacob Lubin, Kareem Jamal and Nate Mazich each had four tackles for Langley.
On Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m., Langley hosts the Yorktown Patriots (5-1), also 1-0 in the district. Yorktown routed Langley last year, 35-3.
