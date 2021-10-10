Boden Gentile added to his two third-place finishes in major boys high-school cross country meets this season with a victory at the recent Octoberfest Invitational.
The Langley High School senior senior won the boys varsity A race in 15:55 on the Great Meadow course in The Plains.
Earlier this fall, Gentile was third at the Monroe Parker and Georgetown Prep meets.
Then at the Glory Days Invitational on Oct. 9, Gentile finished sixth in 16:33. Second was McLean High's Xavier Jemison, tying for the first-place time in 15:51.
Also at the Octoberfest meet, Madison High senior Robbie Jenkins was sixth in the boys varsity A race (16:06) and Oakton High junior Iyasu Yemane was 14th (16:23).
In the girls varsity A Octoberfest race, Langley junior Lily Waters was eighth (18:45), Madison senior Mary Byrne 15th (19:09), Marshall junior Haley Spend 16th (19:11) and Oakton freshman Raquel Lewis 18th (19:13).
Helped by a 28th in 19:28 by freshman Madeline Spaner, the Langley girls placed seventh, with the Oakton team ninth.
McLean's Thais Rolly won the girls varsity Glory Day race in 18:31 with Waters fourth (19:04) and Spaner 14th (19:57).
