Listening to Tre Vasiliadis, he’s as equally excited about attending Carnegie Mellon University to become a member of its renowned business school as the Langley High School senior is about playing football for the Division III college in Pittsburgh.
Vasiliadis made his decision to play for Carnegie Mellon in recent days. This past fall for Langley, the 5-foot-10-inch, 180-pound standout runningback was one of the top rushers in the D.C. area, running for 2,097 yards for the Saxons. He was chosen all-district, all-region and all-state for his performance.
Vasiliadis gained 4,156 yards on the ground during his four-year varsity career at Langley.
“I had never been there before,” Vasiliadis said about Carnegie Mellon. “I really got a lot of good vibes throughout the school when I visited, so I knew that was the place for me. They have this great new business building that I can’t wait to be a part of, and the history of their football program is outstanding. I want to get as much out of that school as I can.”
Vasiliadis hopes to earn playing time as a freshman. He was recruited as a runningback, a position he has played for years and wants to continue at that spot in college. He also played some defensive back for Langley and returned kicks.
“He was one of the best runningbacks Langley has ever had,” said Brian Lamb, Langley’s head coach who stepped down following the 2019 season.
The Carnegie Mellon Tartans have a rich football history, finished 8-3 last fall and having enjoyed many winning seasons. The team's leading rusher was a senior, so there could be an opening for Vasiliadis.
“Tre found a great place for him academically and to play football, plus Carnegie Mellon really wanted him. He will do well and will be a four-year player,” Lamb said. “Tre really became a complete and overall player for us. He learned to enjoy everything about football, so this is a good decision for him.”
Vasiliadis is a current member and starting guard on Langley’s varsity boys basketball team. He will play just football in college.
