The big bright spot for the Langley Saxons this season is the return of its productive offensive backfield.

Tre Vasiliadis, who rushed for more than 1,500 yards and numerous touchdowns as a junior last fall, will line up in his familiar running back position. Starting senior signal-caller Matt Flenniken, another prolific ground gainer in 2018, will be under center again as quarterback.

Their return brings much optimism for Langley, which finished 3-7 last season. The Saxons open their 2019 campaign on the road, Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. against the Edison Eagles.

“Tre and Matt can do a lot of things. We are excited to have them back,” Langley coach Brian Lamb said. “Both are even better this year, and we believe Matt will be able to make more plays in the passing game.”

Flenniken will have a talented and experienced group of wide receivers to throw to in Jacob Lubin, Kareem Jamal, Addison Wallace, Simon Medina, Ryan Murray and Gabe Goldstein.

“We need our passing game to be better, and we believe we have grown and matured in that area,” Lamb said.

Langley’s offensive line will include experienced players Ryan Klosterman, Jack Bush, Ali Moslehi-nik and Connor Hohl. Eian Keough will be a tight end for the Saxons. Keough will be an end on defense and join Hohl and Klosterman on the line. Some of the wide receivers will double as defensive backs. Joe Nazarian, Joe Hartman and Logan Lynch are linebackers. Murray and Spencer Brooks will handle the place-kicking.

SCHEDULE: Thursday, Aug. 29 at Edison, 7 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 6 vs. Chantilly, 7; Friday, Sept. 13 vs. Robinson, 7; Friday, Sept. 20 at Fairfax, 7; Friday, Sept. 27 vs. Oakton, 7; Friday, Oct. 11 at South Lakes, 7; Friday, Oct. 18 vs. Yorktown, 7; Friday, Oct. 25 vs. Washington-Liberty (formerly Washington-Lee), 7; Friday, Nov. 1 at Herndon, 7; Friday, Nov. 8 at McLean, 7.