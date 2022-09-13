It wasn’t planned, but maybe Lila Waters has discovered a new and effective pre-race strategy – sleep poorly the night before a major competition.
That’s what happened to the Langley High School senior cross country runner the night prior to the Saturday morning-time Sept. 10 Monroe Parker Invitational meet at Burke Lake Park. Waters said she got just 41/2-hours of sleep and wasn’t feeling that great before the race. Yet she still finished second for the second-straight year, and did so in a personal-best time of 17:45 in the meet. A year ago she ran 18:31 in the event.
Herndon High School senior Gillian Bushee comfortably won in 16:54.
“I didn’t feel that good, but I ran well once the race started,” Waters said. “I wanted to break a time of 18:10, so I am really satisfied with how I ran.”
Waters’ teammates Hazel Calway (13th, 19:00)) and Lila Pesavento (15th, 19:09) also placed high.
As a team, the Langley girls finished second with 110 points. West Springfield won with 51.
Other finishers for Langley were Corinne Jaggard in 38th (20:26), Mansi Bardway in 50th (20:55) and Corrine Sheedy in 51st (20:56).
Madison High School sophomore Lydia Mikhin was seventh (18:30) in the girls race. The Madison girls finished fifth.
Kiki Van Der Weide was 34th for Madison (20:20) and Katie Tylecki 35th (20:21).
For the McLean girls, Leah Durkee was 37th (20:25) and Ingrid Shumway 44th (20:41). Some of McLean’s top runners did not participate in the meet.
