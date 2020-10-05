Since the early spring, all facets of his game have been working well for Kelly Chinn – sound ball striking, consistent accuracy with his clubs and steady putting.
That’s why the 17-year-old Langley High School senior golfer has enjoyed a high level of success in each tournament he has entered in 2020, including two victories and top finishes in all others. Chinn is ranked No. 1 in the country by the Junior Boys Golfweek/Sagarin poll.
His most recent success came on the Bethesda Country Club course in Maryland, winning the open-age 54-hole 114th Middle Atlantic Amateur event played Oct. 1-3. Competing against some players three times his age, Chinn was tied for the lead after the first round and eventually won by four strokes with a 3-under total of 67-70-70–207 on the par-70 course.
The tournament has a notable past, with PGA players Davis Love III, Fred Funk and Deane Beman winning in their younger years. Bing Crosby’s son, Nathaniel, was a winner as well. Two-time U.S. Amateur champion Jay Sigel was a three-time runner-up with pro golfer Golfer Len Mattiace placing second years ago.
Chinn was playing in the event for the first time. Like he has done for months, he played well from start to finish, hitting a high percentage of fairways and greens in regulation, and converting par and birdie putts.
“I had a good start, was consistent throughout, focused on hitting fairways and greens, and I minimized my mistakes,” Chinn said. “Minimizing mistakes is always the biggest thing in golf tournament play.”
The course was tight with thick rough. Chinn’s strategy was to keep the ball in the fairways.
“I had to be accurate, that was the biggest key on this course,” he said.
Chinn’s other victory in recent weeks came at the Virginia State Golf Association’s stroke-play championship with a record-setting score. He finished second at the Junior Players Championship in Florida, had a couple of sixths in Amateur Junior Golf Association (AJGA) events, and made the cut into the match-play portion of the U.S. Amateur in Oregon. He was eliminated by the champion in a first-round match.
“My ball striking has been consistent, so I know where the ball is going to go,” Chinn said. “If you can do that, and you know the ball is going to go straight, that takes away a lot of stress mentally and you can play well. My putting is off and on, and not as good as I want it to be.”
Marshall High School senior David Stanford was paired with Chinn in the final round of the Middle Atlantic Amateur. He finished eighth with a 4-over total of 69-71-74–214.
The two have been members at local Army Navy Country Club since age 11 and have played many rounds together. Chinn has won multiple club championships there.
“It’s always fun to play with David,” Chinn said.
McLean resident Mike Muehr finished ninth (71-72-72–215). Langley graduate Brandon Berry was 13th (67-76-73–216). Vienna resident Nathan Shevchik shot 72-74-76–222 and McLean’s Danny Hathaway 73-75-77–225.
Berry, a senior golfer at Loyola University Maryland, was tied for the first-round lead.
Chinn has been a standout for the Langley High golf team starting his freshman season. He has won multiple high-school tournaments and has helped Langley win three straight state championships.
Al Berg is Chinn's coach at Langley.
"Kelly is so focused as a player and his work ethic is off the chart," Berg said. "He can mash the ball and hits it plenty long. When Kelly plays, he doesn't do anything stupid. He rises to the occasion, he enjoys the pressure and expects to be in big pressure situations."
The fall high-school golf season has been postponed until the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chinn likely would not have been able to play in the Middle Atlantic Amateur had the high-school campaign been taking place.
“I love team play and really miss the high-school season,” Chinn said. “It’s disappointing. Hopefully we can have a good season in the spring.”
The next tournament for Chinn is the AJGA Ping Invitational in Oklahoma, Oct. 9-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.