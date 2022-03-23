During the all-star game, Annabeth Holsinger was a bit off-target in a handful of attempts and didn’t make a three-point basket.
But during the preceding three-point shootout competition at the March 20 girls Suburban Classic at Madison High School, the Langley High School senior was very much on the mark and won the competition.
In three rounds of shooting, the senior point guard had scores of 16, 13 and 18. Her winning 18 total came in the championship round, as Holsinger defeated Langley teammate Caitlyn Shumadine (second with a score of 11) and Madison’s Alayna Arnolie (third with eight) to finish first in the three-player final.
It was the first time Holsinger had won such a shootout.
“I was relaxed and not nervous and it was a lot of fun,” Holsinger said. “You are trying to get in a rhythm and make as many shots as fast as you can.”
This past season for Langley, Holsinger was chosen as the Liberty District’s Player of the Year along with making first-team 6D All-North Region. She helped lead Langley to a second-place finish in the region tournament, earning the Saxons a state-tourney berth.
Holsinger, a four-year starter for Langley, will play in college at Division III Gettysburg College, along with Arnolie. Gettysburg finished 25-4 this past season, won its conference tournament, then finished 1-1 in the NCAA national tourney.
In the March 20 annual Suburban Classic all-star game, a contest for seniors from two different regions, Holsinger finished with six assists, two points, a steal, one rebound and a blocked shot. She helped the North Region team win, 74-50, over the Occoquan Region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.