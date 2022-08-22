Since the Langley Saxons became a varsity program in 1999 and won the first Northern Region tournament in that initial year of such competition, the high-school team has remained the standard of excellence for girls public-school volleyball in the area.
Including that first season, Langley has won six region championships and finished second three times to go with two state titles. The six region crowns are the most of any team since that 1999 campaign.
Langley has been a region contender just about each season dating back to 1999. The Saxons last won the region in 2020 and lost in the semifinals last fall.
The last time Langley did not advance as far as the region-tournament semifinals was 2014 when the Saxons lost in the quarterfinals.
The Saxons will begin contending for the 2022 region crown on Aug. 25 when they open their season against South Lakes, then host Marshall on Aug. 31. Langley hosts a tournament Sept. 17.
Other perennial local girls high-school volleyball powers each fall are the Flint Hill Huskies and Bishop O’Connell Knights on the private-school level.
Flint Hill has won the last four Division I private-school state-tournament championships and 11 in program history. O’Connell finished second in the state last fall after winning its Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tourney crown. O’Connell has won a couple of state titles in program history.
Each are considered top conference and state contenders again this fall. O’Connell starts its season Aug. 27 and Flint Hill on Sept. 1.
The McLean Highlanders are another local team that has enjoyed significant success in the past, finishing second in the region last fall and advancing to the state tournament.
In Arlington, the Washington-Liberty Generals won a recent public-school region championship and have remained a top contender since that title.
Both W-L and McLean open their seasons this week against tough non-district opponents.
