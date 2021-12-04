Langley High School senior softball player Reese Torres recently signed a letter of intent to play to play college softball at George Washington University.
Torres, an all-district and all-region player for Langley, will be a four-year starter this spring when Saxons plays their high-school campaign. At George Washington, Torres will join her older sister, Sidney, on the team. Sidney Torres also graduated from Langley.
During the recent October fall travel softball season, Reese Torres was chosen Player of the Month by the Alliance Fastpitch organization. In addition, she was selected to the USA Softball Select 30 All-American Class of 2022 team, and was highlighted by Extra Innings Softball.
(0) comments
