Langley High School softball player Sidney Torres has signed a letter of intent to play in college at Division I George Washington University.
Torres, a two-time team captain, helped lead Langley to a region championship last spring and a state tournament berth, one of the squad's best seasons in years.
The three-year starter led Langley in hitting as a junior with an average higher than .500, and belted six home runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.