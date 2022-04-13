The Langley Saxons girls high-school softball team (5-3) finished 3-0 on a spring-break trip to Myrtle Beach.
Maddie White had two complete, seven-inning-game victories on the mound, fanning 10 in one contest and nine in the other. Langley's other winning pitcher was Ally Nicholas in relief.
Among top hitters for Langley were White, Maya Hall, Reese Torres, Delaney Ross, Kira Lentz, Sarah Semko, Lauren Kim and Charlotte Loving.
