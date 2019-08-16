The Langley Saxons continued to display their golfing talents by winning a tournament and finishing second in another on consecutive days Aug. 14 and 15.

That gave the high-school team two tourney titles already this season, with the squad yet to have all of its best players competing at the same time in any of those competitions.

On Aug. 14, the Langley A team won the Stallions Invitational at Laurel Hill Golf Club in Lorton with an 18-hole team score of 308, led by a 4-under, 67 from individual champion Kelly Chinn.

McKenzie Heik shot 79 for Langley, with Sam Zumda, Paul Trevor and Noah Kim all carding 81.

Chinn made six birdies, two bogeys and had three eagle putts in his round.

“Overall I played solid,” Chinn said. “I felt I hit it OK and put the all in the right positions.”

Last fall Chinn helped Langley win the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state team championship for a third straight time. He finished second individually in the state after winning district and region individual crowns in 2019 to help his team also win those championships.

Earlier this summer, Chinn shot a 72-hole score of 1-under 279 at the 2019 boys Junior PGA Golf Championship at Keney Park Golf Course in Hartford, Conn. Chinn’s four-round 18-hole scores were 69-70-69-71. The winners score was a 21-under 259 total.

Prior to that, Chinn lost in the match-play semifinals of the 72nd United States Junior Amateur Championships at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.

“Playing for Langley and team golf is the most fun I have all year,” Chinn said.

On Aug. 15 at Bristow Manor Golf Club in Bristow, Langley A was second in the 18-hole, 26-team Yorktown High Patriots Invitational with a 303 total. Langley and Fairfax tied for first with 303 scores, then Fairfax won in a sudden-death one-hole playoff when its two golfers pared the hole and Langley’s two had a par and a bogey.

Pierce Hokenson shot 73 for Langley’s lowest 18-hole score. Chinn shot 74, Kim 78 and Hiek 79.

The Langley B team shot 314 and finished fourth, led by a 76 from freshman Audrey Yin and a 77 from Casey Lim.

“This all makes us better,” Langley coach Al Berg said about the competition and having a lot of different players get to play. “We have a lot of talent and depth. It’s good to see them play and learn their strengths and weaknesses.”

The Langley A team won the Charger Challenge hosted by Chantilly High in its first competition this summer.

Nikita Gubenko, Brian Feinstein, Suneil Peruvemba, Chase Nevins, Cami Hiek and Trevor Paul are other top Langley golfers, some who have not yet played much this season.

Also at the Aug. 14, Stallions Invitational, the Madison Warhawks A team shot 325 and was led by Drew Miller’s 72 and an 80 from Katelynn Waclawski. Miller finished second with that 72.

The McLean Highlanders shot 329 at the tourney and were led by a 75 from Jonathan Zou and a 79 from Tommy Lam.

The Oakton Cougars had a 341 total as Andrew Pierce shot 78 and Alexandra Delgado 79.

For the Langley B team that shot 342, Hokenson shot 74.

Also at the Aug. 15 Yorktown tourney, Madison shot 319 to finish sixth. Oakton shot 331 and McLean 340.

Zou shot 75 for McLean.

For Madison, Reeve Felner shot 76 and Drew Miller 77.

At the 10th annual 18-hole George Pavlis Memorial Tournament hosted Aug. 12 by McLean High School at Hiddenbrook Country Club in Reston, Madison’s Drew Miller shot 71 to win the individual title and help his team shoot 317 to place fifth. Madison’s Matt Miller shot 75.

Langley was fourth at 315 and led by a 73 from Kim and a 79 from Lim.

Oakton shot 325 and McLean A 338. Marshall shot 337.

Shivane Anand shot 78 for Marshall, Zou and Cab Fooshe 81 each for McLean and Oakton’s Pierce 78 and Akshitha Vemuru 79 for Oakton.