The Langley Saxons swept the McLean Highlanders in a neighborhood girls and boys high-school basketball doubleheader on Jan. 10.
The Langley boys (5-7, 1-0) won 51-41 in the Liberty District clash and the Langley girls (7-5, 1-0) won 65-45.
For the Langley boys, Jiaan Sehhat scored 15 points, Thomas Balistere and Aidan Owen 11 each, Jonathan Reiss eight and Tre Vasilisadis six.
For the Langley girls, Marya Mufti scored 19, Kylie Allen 10, Fiona Barber and Annabeth Holsinger eight each and Summer Thomas seven.
* The Marshall Statesmen (5-7, 2-0) routed the Lee Lancers, 86-45, in National District boys action as Jack Taylor made five three-pointers and scored 39 points to lead the win. Marshall then defeated Thomas Jefferson, 71-54, In another district game Jan.13.
Gavin Bundy scored nine for Marshall and made two three and Moyes Sean had eight points.
* The host Flint Hill Huskies (9-5, 3-1) defeated the Potomac School Panthers, 65-54, on Jan. 11 in a big neighborhood rivalry Mid-Atlantic Athletic Association boys games. Potomac School (7-6, 2-1) had defeated Flint Hill earlier in the season.
In the Jan. 11 contest, Ronald Ayers had 18 points and made four three-pointers for Flint Hill. Saxby Sunderland scored 17 and had 10 rebounds for a double-double. Noel Brown had 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists and Justice Ellison had four points, six rebounds and three assists.
For Potomac School, Khalil Williams scored 23 points.
The Panthers led 16-12 at the end of the first quarter, then Flint Hill rallied to lead 36-25 at halftime with a big second period.
In an earlier league game, five players scored in double figures for Flint Hill in a 76-74 overtime victory over St. Andrews.
Sunderland led the way with 17 points and four assists. Brown had a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds; Ayers scored 13, Ellison had 12 with seven boards and five assists; and Dowar Jioklow had 10 points (three three-pointers) and had four assists.
Flint Hill was ahead by 43-30 score at halftime.
Roland Martin (18 points) made five three-pointers to help the Potomac School Panthers defeat Georgetown Day, 70-64, in an earlier conference game.
J.T. Tyson scored 16 for Potomac School, Austin Smith 13 and Jamel Melvin 11. The team made nine three-pointers.
The Flint Hill boys have a busy week this week, playing five games, some league and non-league. They lost to Bishop Ireton, 86-85, on Jan. 13 in a non-conference game.
* Kelli Giuliani scored 15 points and Caitlyn Shumadine 16 (four three-pointers) in the Flint Hill Huskies’ 57-40 loss to Stone Ridge. In its next game, Flint Hill (6-7, 1-3) lost to Georgetown Visitation, 55-38. Aani Akins scored 11 and Giuliani 10 in the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.