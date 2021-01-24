In a see-saw game, the host Langley Saxons lost to the first-place South Lakes Seahawks, 35-32, in recent Liberty District girls high-school basketball action.
Langley (5-4, 4-3) led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter, then South Lakes was ahead, 23-16, at halftime, as the Saxons made only two free throws in the second period.
The Saxons opened the third quarter on a 10-0 run to retake the lead at 26-25, and was up 28-27 at period’s end.
South Lakes took the lead for good at 30-28 early in the fourth quarter. Langley missed a couple of three-point shots in the closing seconds in an attempt to tie the game at 35.
Langley was led in scoring by Caitlyn Shumadine with 19 points, including four three pointers. Annabeth Holsinger scored six and Keelin Byrne four.
Prior to playing South Lakes, Langley rallied to defeat the Yorktown Patriots, 36-25, in another district contest.
In another recent contest, Langley defeated the McLean Highlanders, 59-34, to win the annual Rotary Cup Trophy game between the neighborhood rivals.
Langley had a slip 11-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, was ahead 27-18 at halftime and pulled away from there. The win was Langley’s second over its rival this season.
* The Marshall Statesmen remained undefeated in girls high-school basketball with two home blowout victories by similar scores over National District rivals last week.
Marshall (10-0, 8-0) first routed the Jefferson Colonials, 52-17, then the Lewis Lancers, 52-13.
Marshall had three league games remaining when this week began, including showdowns against the Edison Eagles and Falls Church Jaguars. A victory in one or two of those contests likely will clinch the district regular-season championship for the Statesmen.
In its eight league games this season, Marshall is allowing just 25.5 points per game.
For Marshall in the win over Jefferson, Christina Trivisonno had 10 points, three assists and three steals; Brenna Smith scored six and had four rebounds and two steals; and Valerie Dirkse had five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.
Against Lewis, Trivisonno had 13 points and four assists, Mary Trivisonno scored nine and had four assists, Dirkse added eight points and six rebounds, and Heloise de Walque had six points and four blocks.
On Jan. 23, Marshall played the host McLean Highlanders in a non-district game and won, 51-32, in another blowout.
Dirkse led Marshall with a double-double in points and rebounds and Christina Trivisonno had 18 points and Sela Scheinman scored eight and made two three-pointers.
Marshall three victories during the week gave head coach Mike Trivisonno 101 career victories, all coming at Marshall.
* The Oakton Cougars (4-3, 0-2) were back in action playing three games last week after not practicing or playing for two weeks because of pandemic protocols.
Oakton lost to the Madison Warhawks, 52-35, and Westfield Bulldogs, 31-30, in Concorde District games, then in a non-league showdown Jan. 23, the Cougars defeated visiting South County, 53-28, scoring its most points in a game so far this season.
* In boys high-school basketball action, the host Langley Saxons (4-5, 3-4) downed the visiting McLean Highlanders, 55-40, on Jan. 22 in the annual Rotary Cup game between the neighborhood and Liberty District rivals.
Langley rallied for its third win in four games from a 15-4 deficit at the end of the first quarter. The Saxons were led in scoring by Amr Areikat and Jiaan Sehhat with 18 points each and Jonathan Reiss with 13. McLean fell to 2-4, 4-6.
A few days earlier, Langley lost to South Lakes, 64-39, and McLean fell to Yorktown, 65-51, in district action.
McLean began the week with a 4-6 overall record and stood 2-4 in district play.
* In other boys action, the visiting Oakton Cougars (2-8) fell to South County, 67-37, to end last week in a non-district contest.
