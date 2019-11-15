For the first time since 1980, the Langley Saxons will play in a state-championship field hockey match.
Langley (19-1-1) advanced to the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 girls tournament final with a 4-0 victory over the Western Branch Bruins on Nov. 15 at South County High School for the Saxons 14th straight win.
Langley faces the Kellam Knights in the Nov. 16 state final at South County at noon.
The Saxons have never won a state field hockey title. Their best finish was second to Albemarle in 1980, which is the only other team Langley has played in a state championship match. Kellam will be playing in its first state final.
"It will be great to be there," Langley coach Katie Robinson said. "One of our goals was to get to the state tournament and win it."
In the win over Western Branch, junior forward Hannah Abele had a hat trick with three goals and senior forward Bella Holloman scored the other. Mikayla Schoff and Holloman had assists and goalie Caroline Lavin earned the shutout.
Langley led 2-0 at halftime.
Emma Cole, Madeline McGaughey, Kendall Wilson, Erin Sweat, Chloe Reed, Aly Trumbull and Megan Markwart were other key contributors in the win.
Langley lost in the state semifinals a year ago on the same auxiliary field at South County.
"We are playing well as a team and in a good spot," Robinson said. "We will give our all in the state final and whatever happens, happens."
Langley hosted a first-round state-tournament match against the Fairfax Rebels and won 2-0 with two second-half goals. Trumbull and Holoman scored the goals, with McGaughey assisting on both.The Saxons won multiple playoff matches after there was no score at halftime, including the Liberty District-tournament championship match and region tourney semifinal and final contests.
NOTE: The state-tournament berth was Langley’s third in four seasons. The Saxons were 0-1 in the state in 2016 and 1-1 last fall, losing in the semifinals to First Colonial, 3-1, at South County after defeating W.T. Woodson, 2-1, on the road in the first round.
