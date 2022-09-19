With a strong start to the high-school season, which includes a 4-0 record in the Liberty District, the Langley Saxons were atop the league’s girls volleyball standings when the week began.
Three of Langley’s district victories were by dominating 3-0 scores and the other a 3-1 win over the second-place Marshall Statesmen in a match with close results in all four sets.
The Saxons’ most recent triumph was 3-0 on the road in Arlington against the Yorktown Patriots. Two nights earlier Langley downed the McLean Highlanders, 3-0.
Overall Langley has a 12-1 record, which included a 2-0 record in its three-team Dig Pink Tournament with non-district matches against the Madison Warhawks and Robinson Rams in early-morning action. Madison and Robinson are traditional are perennial powers.
In those Sept. 17 tournament matches, Langley won each by 3-0 scores. The first match was against Robinson. In the second match against Madison, the third set was tied at 16 and Langley eventually won 25-2.
Langley also finished 4-1 in an early-season showcase tournament.
The team’s loss was a 3-0 defeat against Courtland in the showcase tournament.
“We are playing really well right now,” Langley coach Susan Shifflett said.
Langley has other non-league wins over South Lakes and Stone Bridge by 3-1 and 3-0 scores, respectively.
“We don’t have any six-foot players, we run a fast offense and we have a very well-rounded team,” Shifflett said. “We hit and serve-return well, we set well and our passing has improved.”
One of Langley’s top players has been senior Ercia Maebius, who Shifflett said is a top libero in the region. Ashley Osganian, Michael Svensson and Sophia Galova are other top seniors. Top juniors are Riley Buddie and Chloe Hokenson. Sophomores Ana Toumazatos and Leni Stanton-Parker are top hitters and receive a lot of playing time, along with freshman setter Claire Mo.
In that Dig Pink match against Madison, Langley was leading just 21-20 in the third set. Then three straight kills by Galova, Stanton-Parker and Hokenson upped the lead to 24-20, then a net ball by Madison ended the set and match.
Langley won the first two sets 25-13, 25-14. The Saxons defeated Robinson 25-18, 25-21, 25-18.
Through Sept. 15 action, Marshall, with a roster that includes seven seniors, had a 6-1 overall record, including a 3-1 Liberty District mark. The Statesmen’s most recent district win was 3-1 over the visiting Washington-Liberty Generals.
In non-district play, Marshall has blanked Oakton, Madison and Westfield by 3-0 scores.
Marshall has enjoyed the biggest turnover of players this season in program history.
Seniors for head coach David Carroll’s Marshall team are Madison Curcio, Liana Davila, Gabrielle Demant, Marie Kah, Rhea Patel, Zuliana Ruth and Emmie Tran.
Marshall participated in the multi-team Endless Summer tournament on Sept. 17 in Virginia Beach, playing the Division I bracket.
