With a team score of 291, the Langley Saxons won an 18-hole golf tournament Sept. 3 at Fawn Lake Country Club near Fredericksburg.
Langley won by 25 strokes over Battlefield.
The tournament title was the fourth already this season for the three-time defending Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state champions.
Leading Langley at Fawn Lake was tournament individual champion Nikita Gubenko with a 68. Sam Zumda shot a career-best 69, Casey Limm and Owen Lippman each had 77s and Cole Walmsley shot 82.
Langley also had a second team entered that finished third and was led by an 80 from Audrey Yin. The team score was 342.
Prior to play beginning, Langley coach Al Berg was a bit frustrated with Zmuda, because he was suppose to retrieve bring the coach his cell phone that was left in Northern Virginia. Berg commutes as Langley’s coach from the Richmond area.
“All is forgiven. He made up for it by shooting that 69, his best score ever,” Berg said. “I can live without a cell phone. I’m used to that.”
