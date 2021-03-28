With a 3-0 victory over the McLean Highlanders in recent girls field hockey action, the defending state champion Langley Saxons (5-3) kept the annual Rotary Cup in their possession.
The second regular-season game between the high-school teams and neighborhood rivals each season is designated as the Rotary Cup game.
Langley has now won six straight such contests all by shutouts, and holds an overall 15-11 edge since the annual clash began in 1995.
Langley's overall record this season is 5-3. McLean is 3-5.
* The Madison Warhawks remained undefeated in girls high-school field hockey with a 9-0 record and as many shutouts.
Madison has outscored opponents, 31-0. Its last three victories were over Westfield, 5-0, Chantilly, 3-0, and Centreville, 6-0, in Concorde District matches.
* The Marshall Statesmen are 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the National District girls field hockey, outscoring those four league rivals 15-0.
Recent district wins for Marshall were over Falls Church, 5-0, Edison, 6-0, and Wakefield, 3-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.