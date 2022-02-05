Strong all-around performances by Keira Fu and Julia Stout led their respective girls high-school gymnastics teams to top finishes in the Liberty District championships.
Stout placed second in the all-around with a 36.075 score and won two events to help the Langley Saxons win the team title with a 137.225 total. Fu was the all-around winner (36.275) to help the Marshall Statesmen take a very close second (137.125).
Stout won the vault (9.425) and uneven bars (9.15), was 10th on the floor exercise (9.1) and tied for 13th on the balance beam (8.4).
Fu was second on the vault (9.4) and beam (9.225), was third on the bars (8.5) and eighth on the floor (9.15).
Also for Langley, Sofia Bacha was eighth in the all-around (33.65) and Arwen Jones took ninth (33.55). Katie Fatianov, Sierra Page, Ella Smith and Anna Stout were other top scorers for Langley.
For Marshall, Talia Krasner was seventh in the all-around scoring (33.775), Molly Peksens was 11th (33.1) and Delanna Ortolano 12th (32.7). Samantha Payze and Iyesha Souiri were other top scorers for Marshall.
Peksens’ highest finish was third on the beam (9.15).
The McLean Highlanders finished fifth (133.425) in the team scoring and were led by fourth-place all-arounder Leah Sexton (34.425) and Brooke Hawken, who was 10th (33.225).
Maia Le, Adeline Gevinson, Kristina Knauss, Kristen Harrje, Kaitlyn Cook and Anna Ntep were other top McLean scorers.
Lee finished second on the floor exercise (9.35), Knauss took fourth on the floor (9.25) and Hawken finished fifth on the beam (8.825).
