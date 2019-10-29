The first goal of the season for Megan Markwart was a dramatic, game-winning and ending walkoff championship tally.
The senior defender scored off a well-placed crossing pass from Erin Sweat with 2:22 left in sudden-death overtime Oct. 28 in the title match of the girls Liberty District field hockey tournament. The goal gave top seed and host Langley (14-1-1) a 1-0 victory over the No. 3 seed Washington-Liberty Generals. The shutout was Langley’s ninth in a row and the overtime the Saxons first in the 2019 high-school season.
“I got a great pass, saw my opportunity and put it in the net,” Markwart said. “I’m a defender so I don’t get to shoot much.”
Markwart’s first shot of the season came just a bit earlier in the OT.
“It’s so exiting to play well as a team and win this,” Markwart said.
The district-tourney title was Langley’s third in a row, defeating W-L in the title match each time, including in double OT last fall.
“It’s always a battle against them,” Langley coach Katie Robinson said. “The play tough physical defense and we struggled to score. Megan got that cross and was in position to score there.”
Langley defeated W-L by 4-2 and 1-0 scores in two regular-season matches this fall. Only one other team has scored against Langley this fall, which has outscored opponents 43-3 and has 14 shutouts.
Langley received a first-round bye, then blanked the Yorktown Patriots, 2-0, in the semifinals on goals from Bella Holloman and Emma Cole, with district Player of the Year and leading scorer Madeline McGaughey having an assist.
Holloman was a first-team all-district player along with McGaughey, Hannah Abele, Chloe Reed, Mikayla Schoff and Aly Trumbull. Making second team were Cole, Markwart and goalie Caroline Lavin. Honorable mention Langley players were Sweat, Sophia Perkins and Kendall Wilson.
Next, its on to the 6D North Region Tournament for Langley, which finished a disappointing second to Chantilly in that competition last fall. The Saxons only region crown came in 1980.
“After last season, our girls have big goals and they really have their eyes on wanting a region title,” Robinson said.
NOTE: The Saxons had a 10-0 regular-season district record and have won 19 straight matches over two seasons against league opponents, including the playoffs. This season, Langley outscored its district rivals, 34-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.