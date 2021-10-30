Victories by the Langley Saxons and Madison Warhawks on a damp evening of Oct. 29 were significant in different ways for the high-school football teams.
For Langley, its 33-21 home triumph over the Herndon Hornets was its first win of the season. The contest was a showdown of winless teams. The Saxons improved to 1-8 overall and 1-4 in the Liberty District. Herndon fell to 0-8, 0-4.
With Madison’s 34-6 blowout victory over the visiting South Lakes Seahawks, the Warhawks (8-1, 4-0) are assured of their second straight Concorde District championship. The win was Madison’s eighth in row. South Lakes fell to 4-5, 2-2.
In other Oct. 29 football action, the McLean Highlanders (3-6, 2-3) won for the second straight time, defeating the visiting Washington-Liberty Generals, 30-16, in Liberty District action; the Marshall Statesmen (4-5, 3-2) fell to the host Wakefield Warriors, 14-10, after leading 10-0 at halftime; and the Oakton Cougars (4-5, 0-4) lost at home to the Centreville Wildcats, 42-20, in a Concorde District.
