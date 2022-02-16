With two individual champions, the Langley Saxons won the Liberty District wrestling tournament with 168 points, ahead of the second-place McLean Highlanders with 147 and the third-place Marshall Statesmen with 128.
Langley’s individual winners were Jalmari Viitasalo at 120 pounds and Chur-Yong Mun at 220.
Viitasalo was 3-0 with three pins. Mun was 2-0 with a pin and a 4-3 win in the championship match.
Second for Langley were Ryan Roncskevitz (152), Robert Roncskevitz (160), Christos Kalpaxis (195) and Jacob Steele (heavyweight).
Third was Sulaiman Wardak (132).
Placing fourth were Pierce Pryce (106), Teddy Muser (126), Trey Laws (138), Max Anderson (170) and Thomas Doody (182).
McLean had two champions in William Lewey (170) and Brigham Devore (195). Each were 3-0 with two pins and close victories in the championship match.
Jacob Daly was second for McLean (120). Third were Jalen Holliday (126), James Murray (152), Will Stuckwisch (182) and Luke Dettleff (heavyweight).
Fourth for McLean were Phillips Davis (113), Luke Felix (137), Baatarkhuu Chandmani (145), Maximus Muzo (160) and Lawrence Bullock (220).
Marshall’s lone champion was Benjamin Levy at 113. He was 2-0 with two pins.
Second for Marshall were Jake Barakat (132), Ryan Haugen (170) and Soren Pirhoun (220). Third were Owen Lebkisher (145) and Arvand Ansari (160) and fourth were Joseph Sweeney (152), Graham Peterson (195) and Joe Bernal (heavyweight).
* In the Concorde District wrestling championships, the Madison Warhawks finished fourth and the Oakton Cougars finished fifth, with two individual champs.
Finishing second for Madison were Ben Sims (138), Ruben Espanol (145), Eli Novario (170), Nick Murphy (195) and Ryan Salvosa (220). Third for Madison were Nick Meyer (113), Max Rosenberg (126), Orion Luera (160) and Colin Murray (heavyweight). Fourth was Matthias Yarashus (152).
Oakton’s champions were Isaac Hegg (152) and Isaac Sanderson (195). Hegg was 2-0 with two first-period pins. Sanderson was 2-0 with a pin and a technical fall.
Third for Oakton were Aaron Ahmad (106) and Benjamin Quackenbush (220). Fourth were Alex Martinez (145) and Elias Nuvel (170).
* With three individual champions, the Potomac School Panthers finished fourth in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference individual wrestling championships.
Potomac School had 84 points, two behind third place Sidwell Friends. Georgetown Day won with 115.
Weight-class winners for Potomac School were Adar Weinman at 113, Bram Halpert at 126 and Jack Peters at 220.
Weinman was 4-0 with a pin and two major decisions included in his victories. Halpert was 4-0 and Peters was 2-0 with two quick first-period pins in 15 and 27 seconds.
Second for the Panthers were Jason Seeber (152) and Anwar Karim (182). Third were Connor Wood (138) and Jeremy DeLaVille (138). Fourth were Wyatt Pence (160) and Aden Cullinan (170).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.