It took 39 years, but the Langley Saxons have returned to the throne as region field-hockey champions.
The girls high-school team won the 6D North Region Tournament’s 2019 title Nov. 6 with a 2-0 home victory over the Yorktown Patriots in the championship match. The Saxons improved to 17-1-1 with their 12th straight victory this fall.
Langley, which finished a disappointing second in last fall’s region tourney, was 3-0 in this year’s competition. It defeated defending champion Chantilly, 4-2, in the first round, then blanked Madison, 1-0, in overtime in the semifinals.
Langley won its first and only other region title in 1980.
“From day one of the preseason, the players were talking about having another chance to win a region title,” Langley coach Katie Robinson said. “This is the one they really wanted after last season.”
In this fall’s region final, there was no score at halftime. Chloe Reed and Hannah Abele scored second-half goals with Erin Sweat having an assist. Goalie Caroline Lavin made three saves.
The win was Langley’s fourth over Yorktown this season, with the Saxons outscoring the Patriots 13-0. Langley blanked the Patriots, by 6-0 and 3-0 scores in two regular-season matches, then 2-0 in a Liberty District Tournament semifinal.
“It really hard to beat the same team twice in a season, let alone four times,” Robinson said. “The girls were determined.”
Added Langley senior Madeline McGaughey: “Last year, we came so close to winning this. So the big focus was coming out with the mentality of winning it this time. We were ready for this.”
McGaughey scored the game-winning goal in overtime against Madison in the region semifinals.
“That was the hardest game and so important because it got us to states,” Robinson said.
The two region finalists qualified for the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state tournament next week.
Against Chantilly, Abele scored two goals and Mikayla Schoff and Sweat one each. McGaughey had two assists.
Next for Langley is hosting a state-tournament match Nov. 12. The Saxons finished 1-1 in the state in 2018, and want to do better this fall.
“Our goal is to get as far as we can in states,” McGaughey said.
NOTE: So far, Langley has a 5-0 postseason record this fall, having previously won the Liberty District Tournament with a 2-0 mark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.