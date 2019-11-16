All season long, the Langley Saxons knew what they wanted at the end, but the girls field hockey team remained focused on accomplishing the immediate tasks at hand and avoided looking ahead to that ultimate goal.
One by one, Langley conquered regular-season, then tournament district championships, followed by a region crown. On Nov. 16, the Saxons then earned that top prize by winning their first state title.
Langley (20-1-1) won the Virginia High School League Class 6 crown by defeating the Kellam Knights, 4-1, in the title match at South County High, ending the season with a 15-match victory string.
Langley was dominant, going 3-0 in the state tourney, outscoring opponents 10-1 with two shutouts.
Langley senior Madeline McGaughey believes the Saxons saved their best match of the season for the state final. Her goal gave Langley an early 1-0 lead with a hard shot from the top of the circle off an assist from junior Hannah Abele, who had two goals in the win. Senior Aly Thumbull scored the other and McGaughey had an assist.
Senior goalie Caroline Lavin earned the win in net.
Langley led 2-0 at halftime.
"We connected early in the game and we kept doing that," McGaughey said. "Our early goal helped set the tempo. It's an amazing feeling to win this."
This season's appearance in the state tournament was Langley's third in four years. The Saxons lost in the first round in 2016 and in the semifinals last fall. That semifinal loss gave the team extra motivation for this season.
"Last year we were kind of timid in the state semifinals," said Langley senior Bella Holloman, who had two assists in the state final. "So with so many players back from last year, we had a lot more confidence this season when we made it back to states. We were really fired up to win this and it feels amazing."
Said Trumbull: "We were here in the states last year, but we really wanted more, a lot more this season."
Katie Robinson is in her third season as Langley's head coach and was an assistant before that. She had confidence the team would eventually win a state crown, with this fall a prime opportunity.
"From the moment we started during the preseason, the team's heart and focus was winning the state," Robinson said. "We saw our full potential reached in this game today. You could just feel their energy. They were ready to go. It was probably the best we have played."
Langley's other state-tournament wins were over Fairfax, 2-0, in the first round at Langley, then Western Branch, 4-0, in the semifinals at South County.
Trumbull and Holloman had the goals against Fairfax, with McGaughey assisting on both. Abele had three goals and Holloman one against Western Branch. McGaughey and Mikayla Schoff had assists.
Emma Cole, Kendall Wilson, Erin Sweat, Chloe Reed and Megan Markwart were other key contributors for the Saxons all season long.
NOTE: Langley appeared in a state final one other time, losing to Albemarle, 2-1, in the 1980 championship match.
