The first was in overtime and the second came by a blowout as the Langley Saxons won home games on consecutive nights in girls high-school basketball action to remain tied for first place in the Liberty District.
Langley has a 13-1 overall record and is 7-0 in the league. The Saxons are tied for first, in the loss column, with the Yorktown Patriots (11-3, 5-0). Those teams are scheduled to play at Langley on Friday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m.
The Saxons nipped the McLean Highlanders, 40-39, in overtime Jan. 25 in the annual Rotary Cup game between the neighborhood rivals.
The winning points came when Caitlyn Shumadine made two foul shot with four second left in overtime. Shumadine was fouled driving to the basket. McLean’s Shushan Kirkorian (18 points) then missed a baseline jumper as the buzzer was sounding.
Shumadine scored eight points, made two three-pointers and had three rebounds and three assists. Also for Langley, Olivia Walke scored 12; Anya Rahman had 10 points, six rebounds, two assists and made two threes; and Annabeth Holsinger scored eight with four rebounds and two steals.
Mia Fitzgerald scored 10 for McLean.
Shumadine made a three-pointer with 52 seconds left in overtime to give Langley a 38-36 lead. Two foul shots by Fitzgerald with 15 seconds left put McLean ahead, 39-38.
The game was tied at 34 at the end of regulation.
The next night, Langley routed the Marshall Statesmen, 51-28, and McLean (10-6, 4-2) downed the Washington-Liberty Generals, 63-40.
Holsinger scored 13 for Langley. The win was Langley’s sixth straight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.