With two individual champions and four runners-up, the Langley Saxons finished second in the Panther Invitational wrestling competition at Paul VI Catholic High School.
Paul VI won with 186 points and Langley had 156.
Langley’s winners were Chur-Yong Mun at the 220-pound weight class and Jacob Steele at heavyweight. Second for the Saxons were Jalmari Viitasalo at 120, Sulaiman Wardak (132), Trey Laws (138) and Christos Kalpaxis (195).
Third for Langley were Sam Borror (132) and Robert Ronsckvitz (160). Fourth were Teddy Musser (126) and Max Anderson (182).
