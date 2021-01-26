Behind the strength of five pins, the Langley Saxons defeated the McLean Highlanders, 39-24, in a recent high-school wrestling match between neighborhood rivals. Earning pins for Langley were Alex Woltman at 132 pounds, Ryan Roncskevitz (138), Sulaiman Wardak (145), Wiley Sayers (160) and Sean Marcille (170).
Langley heavyweight Chur-Yong Mon won a 4-2 decision and Aine Noonan (106) earned a forfeit.
McLean did not have pins but three wrestlers won by major decisions. They were Jalen Holliday at 120, Robert Kennedy (152) and Nathan Fishman (195). Easton Johnson (126) and Brigham DeVore (220) won by regular decisions and Mateo Felix picked up a forfeit at 106).
