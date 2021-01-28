The Langley Saxons finished undefeated in regular-season Liberty District matches to win the league wrestling title.
Langley clinched the high-school crown with a 52-26 victory over Herndon in its final match, giving the team a 6-1 overall record.
In he win over Herndon, Langley had four pins, four forfeits and a major decision.
Earning pins were Alex Woltman at 132 pounds, Ryan Roncskevits (138), Wiley Sayers (160) and heavyweight Chur-Yong Mun (2-2).
Sulaiman Wardak won by major decision at 145. Winning by forfeits were Karim Abouelenein (120), Sean Marcille (170), Liam Noonan (182) and Christos Kalpaxis (195).
