Langley wrestling team photo

The Langley Saxons gather with the district championship banner. (From Langley)

The Langley Saxons finished undefeated in regular-season Liberty District matches to win the league wrestling title.

Langley clinched the high-school crown with a 52-26 victory over Herndon in its final match, giving the team a 6-1 overall record.

In he win over Herndon, Langley had four pins, four forfeits and a major decision.

Earning pins were Alex Woltman at 132 pounds, Ryan Roncskevits (138), Wiley Sayers (160) and  heavyweight Chur-Yong Mun (2-2). 

Sulaiman Wardak won by major decision at 145. Winning by forfeits were Karim Abouelenein (120), Sean Marcille (170), Liam Noonan (182) and Christos Kalpaxis (195).

