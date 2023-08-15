Langston White loves building something special with his dad at Brentsville

When his dad Loren got the head football coaching job at Brentsville in June 2021, Langston White faced an important decision.

He could stay at his base school, Patriot, or go to Brentsville and join his father. White struggled figuring out what to do. He knew more people at Patriot, including his friends. But Brentsville offered the opportunity to play for Loren and reach a different level.

Although Loren left the decision to his son, White made his dad sweat it out for a day before telling him he was going to Brentsville.

“It wasn’t a no-brainer, but a new door opened,” White said.

Heading to Brentsville also meant attending a smaller school and perhaps facing lesser competition. The Tigers are a Class 3 program, while Patriot is at Class 6, the state’s highest classification.

But White did not worry about that either.

“There are dogs everywhere,” White said. “Just because you are at a lower level doesn’t mean there are worse players.”

White has made an impact for the Tigers. Entering his third-year as a varsity starter, White is coming off a stellar junior season in which he was named the Class 3 Northwestern District Defensive Player of the Year and was a first-team all-state selection at linebacker. He also plays tight end.

White played a key role in helping Brentsville reach the state semifinals for the second straight season and win a program-record 12 games. And he will play an even bigger role this season.

The Tigers are young, especially upfront, but players like White and the return of its top skill players will keep them in the mix as they look to extend their Prince William County-leading consecutive playoff appearance streak to nine.

Kettle Run could challenge Brentsville, which has won outright the last two district titles. The Cougars have dropped down from Class 4, where they reached the state final in 2022 and finished 14-1.

White has already made his college choice, announcing his commitment to William & Mary June 12. With a desire to get his college future in place before the high school season, White chose the Tribe over offers from Army, Monmouth, Villanova, Fordham, Maine and VMI.

William & Mary first started tracking White after the state semifinals. Although Brentsville lost 58-14 to Phoebus, White played well against the eventual state champions who included University of Pittsburgh signee and Class 3 state player of the year Jordan Bass among other Division I prospects.

It helped as well that White’s primary recruiter for William & Mary was Potomac graduate Keenan Carter. Carter and Loren faced each other in high school when Loren played at Gar-Field. White’s relationship with Tribe head coach Mike London and the rest of the staff also impacted his decision.

With his academics in line, White boosted his recruiting profile. Getting good grades is something that his family emphasizes from his mom and his dad, who teaches special education at Brentsville, to his great-grandmother, a former teacher and nurse in Washington, and his great aunt, a current teacher in Prince George’s County (MD).

As a team, Brentsville recorded a 3.25 grade point average last season. White carries a 3.5 GPA.

“He knows the deal. You can’t slip up,” Loren said. “There’s a big standard. You will have the grades.”

If there’s one area White still needs to work on, it’s his messy room. Loren has reminded him numerous times that his son will have to take care of his own laundry and be mindful he’s living with a roommate.

“I’m not going to lie,” White said. “My room is not the best.”

White’s first sport was soccer. He didn’t start football until he was eight when his mom Julia allowed him to play. Once he began football, soccer was done.

At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, White has the size to be an impact player in following in the footsteps of Loren, who played defensive end at Shepherd University.

Besides having similar builds in high school, the two have a strong relationship.

“He definitely pushes me,” White said. “He treats me as a player. He doesn’t favor me.”

White played junior varsity his freshman year at Patriot before coming over to Brentsville. Loren also came over from Patriot, where he was the defensive backs coach. He was also a former defensive coordinator at Brentsville.

Working together with his dad and building something special. It all appealed to White. He has never regretted the decision.

“At the end of day, he still wanted to play under me,” Loren said. “He wanted to be one of the starting roots for my era at Brentsville.”

