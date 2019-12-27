If the Langley Saxons are involved, the games must be close.
Through eight outings this winter for the boys high-school basketball team (3-5), six were decided by meager margins and a 15-point loss was close in the fourth quarter.
“We play them nice and close,” Langley coach Scott Newman said.
Langley’s most recent tight decision was a 51-47 final-seconds comeback victory Dec. 26 over Briar Woods in the first-round of the Glory Days Grill Tournament at Lake Braddock Secondary School.
The Saxons trailed 47-40 with 1:21 to play, then closed to win thanks to an 11-0 run. The winning stretch began with consecutive three-point plays Aidan Owen and Jiaan Sehhat, a defense rebound by Owen, then the eventual the go-ahead three-pointer from the left baseline by Sehhat with 18 second left off of a driving dishout assist from Thomas Balistrere against the Briar Woods zone.
Sehhat then had a steal under the Briar Woods’ basket, was fouled and hit to clinching free throws with 1.7 seconds to play.
Sehhat finished with 22 points, four rebounds and two steals. Balistrere scored 13, had seven assists and three rebounds. Owen scored 12 and had seven boards and four blocks; with Tre Vasiliadis having five rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Langley trailed 10-4 after the first quarter, 21-19 at halftime, but led, 34-33 after three periods. Each team missed multiple layups, including Briar Woods more so in the second half.
“We seem to get off to slow starts,” Newman said. “I like this team, but we are still a work in progress. We need to continue to mature. This win should be a big confidence boost.”
Langley faces the Oakton Cougars (4-4) in today’s semifinal at Lake Braddock at 5:45 p.m. Oakton defeated Mills Godwin, 46-40, in its first rounder.
The Saxons defeated Oakton, 50-39, earlier this season.
In other close games for Langley this winter, it lost in overime to W.T. Woodson, fell by two points against Madison when the Saxons missed a last-second shot, lost a second-half lead and the game to Robinson, and defeated Chantilly by a close margin.
