Until the crazy seesaw seven-run ninth inning, Arlington Post 139 was in steady control against visiting McLean Post 270, leading the June 28 American Legion District 17 baseball game 3-1.
But things changed significantly in the final frame at Wakefield High School.
First, McLean scored four runs in the top of the inning to move in front, 5-3. Arlington then answered by plating three runs in the bottom half to win, 6-5, in walkoff fashion with two outs. A couple of those runs were the result of an error.
“In the eighth [inning] I told my assistant coach we may lose but we had played a darn near perfect game until then,” Arlington manager Bob Romano said. “Then in the ninth, we showed we were a good team by battling back to win like we did.”
With the victory, Arlington improved to 8-2 in the district and is in second place behind Vienna Post 180 at 9-1 entering June 30 action.
In that ninth inning, Post 139’s Dillon Bass had an RBI groundout to cut the lead to 5-4 with two outs. The final two runs scored on a hard hit ground ball by No. 3 hitter Ketz Murray that was misplayed.
“We wanted Ketz up in that situation, and he hit the ball hard and put it in play,” Romano said.
Arlington had eight hits and took advantage of four McLean errors.
Quinn Brennan and James Thiriez each had two hits for Arlington. One of Thiriez’s hits was a two-run double. Tom Bourque had a hit and one RBI and Murray doubled.
Right-hander Patrick Ashley started and pitched six strong innings for Arlington. He allowed four hits and one earned run, struck out three and walked three. Jake Guffey was the winning pitcher in three innings of relief.
“We told Patrick before the game we needed six strong innings out of him, and he pitched great,” Romano said.
McLean fell to 2-7 with the loss, as Robbie Coates doubled twice in the setback, Bradley Armour had two hits, Ashton Armour had a hit and two RBI and Kohl Strom had a hit and one RBI.
In its previous two games, McLean split with Springfield Post 176, winning 11-6 and losing 6-3.
Coates, Nick Norton, Ashton Armour (three RBI) and Luke Greehan (three RBI) all had two hits in the 11-hit victory. Coates was the winning pitcher in 32/3 innings of scoreless relief, allowing one hit and fanning four.
Bradley Armour and Greehan each had two hits in the loss to Springfield. Ryan D’Aquila doubled and had an RBI, and Strom had a hit and one RBI.
