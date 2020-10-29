Despite not having an opening-day ceremony and the subsequent spring baseball season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vienna Little League still published, and recently released its 2020 opening-day program.
The multiple-page item is posted on the league’s Website at www.vll.org for all to see.
The teams are all listed, but the traditional photos of each squad and names of all the players are not included this year, because the league was shut down before all rosters could be finalized.
It was mentioned that former Vienna mayor Laurie DiRocco and others were scheduled to throw out a first pitch at the March 28 opening ceremonies.
The program includes a table of contents, much history about the league, lists of past champions and league presidents, many photos, the league’s honor role, and tributes to past coaches and administrators Bill Murphy and Ed Zdancewicz, who died in the preceeding year.
Vienna Little League is holding its fall season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.