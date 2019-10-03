Longtime legendary broadcaster Johnny Holliday will return to the Better Sport Club podium as the guest speaker on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Now in his 40th year as play-by-play voice of the University of Maryland, Holliday has broadcast more than 1,500 Terrapin football and basketball games, including 16 bowl games, 12 Sweet 16s, two Final Fours and Maryland’s national championship win over Indiana in 2002. He also handled play-by-play duties for George Washington University basketball and Navy football.
For 12 seasons, Holliday hosted the Washington Nationals’ pre- and post-game shows. Before coming to the D.C. area, Holliday was a radio personality in Cleveland, New York City and San Francisco. He previously served as master of ceremonies at the Better Sports Club’s annual awards banquet from 1984 to 1991.
The Oct. 9 event begins with a social hour at 6:30 p.m., with the dinner and program at 7:15 p.m. Admission for members is $25 and $30 for guests. To register, contact Rick Schumann at bscrsvp@gmail.com, call (703) 241-0390 or do so online at www.bettersportsclub.org. Choose a dinner selection of chicken cordon bleu, sirloin steak or the vegetarian plate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.