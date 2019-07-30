Some baseball players in Arlington might have a decision to make come next summer.

Arlington Senior Babe Ruth will attempt to increase enrollment of its upper-age house program and offer a tournament team that will participate in various competitions.

Good for Babe Ruth for trying to grow. But that will conflict with the Arlington Post 139 American Legion team, also drawing county players from the same 15-to-18 age pool.

Will there be enough talented players and players in general to go around and field competitive teams for each? Probably. The long-standing programs have coexisted at that age level in the past. But with Babe Ruth trying to expand and Arlington players also involved with travel teams, the talent pool could become a bit thin.

To coexist, Legion and Babe Ruth organizations might have to agree and plan together, which could be a challenge. The relationship between the two has become a bit frosty of late.

What players have to decide is what level of ball they want to play. The quality of regular-season and tournament Legion baseball is regarded as superior to Babe Ruth at the same ages. Those with ambitions of playing college baseball, most often choose to play Legion. Babe Ruth, fair or not, is often considered more of a fun league at that age group.

The competitive District 17 Legion tournament consists of eight teams, and could expand to 10 in 2020 if squads drawing top-quality players from the Lake Braddock, Westfield and Centreville high-school pyramids join the league, as is being pushed.

A good Arlington Senior Babe Ruth 16-18 All-Star team easily won this summer’s two-team District 6 tourney. That tournament has included only two or three teams in recent years, with the competition, Arlington notwithstanding, lowly regarded.

The players will have to decide.