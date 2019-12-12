The summertime American Legion District 17 league will expand to nine teams in 2020 as Centreville Post 1995 will rejoin the competition.
The district had shrunk to five teams just a few years ago, but since, McLean Post 270, Fairfax Post 177, Alexandria Post 129 and now Centreville have joined the league.
Perennial powers Vienna Post 180, Springfield 176, Falls Church 130, Alexandria 24 and Arlington 139 have been the district’s long-standing programs. Vienna (36-4 last summer) won the past two state championships, and was second in the Mid-Atlantic Region 2 tournament last summer.
McLean 270 was 19-12 last summer and qualified for the state tournament.
The new Centreville team will consist of players from Chantilly, Westfield and Centreville high schools.
“That’s a big addition and a nice team to have join,” District 17 commissioner Bill Murphy said. “They should field a strong team. We are excited about this. It makes our district better.”
Those three high schools traditionally have strong baseball programs. Westfield finished second in the state tournament in 2019, Chantilly is a past state champion and annual contender and Centreville played in the 2019 state tourney.
Tony Felt, an assistant coach for the Centreville High baseball team, will be Post 1995’s manager.
Post 1995 was a member of the district for many years and an annual top team until it folded.
“That should be a real competitive team,” Vienna Post 180 manager Nick Good said.
In other District 17 updates, Springfield 176 will now draw players from Lake Braddock Secondary School as well as West Springfield and South County. It will no longer draw from Lee.
That change should make multi-time district champion Post 176 (18-8 last summer) even stronger, because Lake Braddock is a perennial high-school power and won the 2019 Class 6 state championship. West Springfield and South County also have strong programs.
“All of these changes created better competition, and that’s what the players want, and it sells our program even better,” Springfield manager Al Vaxmonsky said. “We hope to get some Lake Braddock players.”
Lake Braddock players used to play in the league with different posts, but players from the team have not participated in Legion ball for a number of years.
Also, Fairfax 177 will now draw players from the Fairfax, W.T. Woodson, Robinson and Flint Hill high-school programs. That also should make Post 177 stronger.
Alexandria Post 24 will now get to draw players from Edison High in addition to three other schools.
Arlington 139 will add Bishop O’Connell to its program and McLean 270 adds private Potomac School.
Falls Church 130 now draws from Marshall, Falls Church, Annandale and George Mason high schools.
“We have been able to make some changes that should make some teams and the district better,” Murphy said.
Good explained that the changes and additions give more players the opportunity to play summer Legion ball.
“We wanted to see Legion have a resurgence, where players can play for their community teams,” Good said.
The District 17 regular season begins in June, followed by the district tournament in July. A site for the 2020 state tournament in Virginia has not yet been determined, and there could be changes to the format that are being discussed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.