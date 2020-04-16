There was funny banter and kidding, serious baseball talk, opinions, various emotions regarding a canceled season and a consensus that the defending tournament champion McLean Highlanders were the team to beat in the Liberty District this season.
The 90-minute high-school baseball discussion about those topics and others occurred the afternoon of April 15 during what was dubbed as the Liberty District media day. It was organized through the online video conferencing service Zoom. In all, more than 100 watched as the six head coaches in the district, two senior players from each team, and a couple of media members participated in the conversation.
With the local high-school spring sports season canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the online conference was a way to recognize the players and teams in some manner. Herndon, Langley, McLean, South Lakes, Washington-Liberty and Yorktown are the six Liberty teams.
The event was put on by the Northern Virginia Travel Baseball League. The host was Westfield High head coach Rob Hahne. Josh Belanger of the NVTBL led the discussion.
Each head coach talked about their junior varsity and varsity teams and brought along two seniors each, who discussed the seasons as well.
South Lakes head coach and Madison High graduate Morgan Spencer wore a team cap and jersey, saying he's so bored he looks forward to cutting the grass on the field and is ready to coach. First-year Herndon High coach Stephen Frank says he even misses working on the field.
All six coaches said they missed their players.
"Coaches view our time with our players as the best part of our day," second-year Washington-Liberty coach Kevin Healy said. "To have this taken away, it's a tough thing. There would have been some tough dog fights in the district this season that would have been fun to see. I thought our team had more to offer on the mound this season and our defense was better."
Washington-Liberty senior players Liam Holland and Sam Dozier agreed the Generals were more of a team and prepared to improve on last season.
Dozier and Sean Werfel are the Generals' top pitchers with Harry Cantor, John Edelstein, Jake Arrowsmith and Hunter Spicer other top players.
McLean coach John Dowling described his team as experienced and well rounded with not many weaknesses. He said it may be the best in his time as the Highlanders' coach.
The Yorktown Patriots were second in the district last spring after winning the tourney title in 2018. With six or seven returning starters and other key players and strong pitching, Yorktown coach John Skaggs believed his team could make another title run.
"We felt we were in good shape," Skaggs said.
Nathan Knowles, Quinlan Montgomery, Jacob Friend, Alec Ellison, Evan Rotker, Peter Ogden, Charlie Connolly and Cameron Patton are Yorktown's top returners.
South Lakes was supposed to be another district contender. Spencer called the team he had assembled as "the right group, who pushed each other."
Ryan Dooley, Garrett O'Connor and Jack Thompson lead the way.
The Langley Saxons were excited for the chance to improve on last season under second-year head coach Jared Sronce.
"I hate to lose out on the three or four months of spending time with these guys," Sronce said.
William Bean and Will Wheat were among Langley's top players along with Will Long, Bobby Fleming, Michael Hoeymans, Owen Lippman, P.J. Whitworth and Nick Faili.
Herndon had Eddie Ozycz and Joe Shapiro as its top players, and they said the new coach had brought excitement and a sense of strong execution. Frank said he was excited about the team's potential.
