Below is a list complied by the Virginia High School League of those Virginia public school divisions (20) and high schools (37) who have cancelled their winter sports seasons. This list is updated through Dec. 2). 

This list does not include schools that are delaying the start of their winter season to early January.

School Divisions not participating in Season 1 (winter sports)

Accomack County Public Schools

Alexandria Public Schools

Brunswick County Public Schools

Buckingham County Public Schools

Charlotte County Public Schools

Essex County Public Schools

Greensville County Public Schools

Harrisonburg City Public Schools

Henrico County Public Schools

Lunenburg County Public Schools

*Mecklenburg County Public Schools (Season 1 and 2)

Middlesex County Public Schools

Nottoway County Public Schools

Prince Edward County Public Schools

Richmond Public Schools

Surry County Public Schools

Sussex County Public Schools

Southampton Public Schools

Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools

Westmoreland County Public Schools

High Schools not participating in Season 1 (winter sports)

Arcadia

Armstrong

*Bluestone (Season 1 & 2)

Brunswick

Buckingham County

Central (Lunenburg)

Chincoteague

Deep Run

Douglas Freeman

Essex

George Wythe (Richmond)

Glen Allen

Greensville County

Harrisonburg

Henrico

Hermitage

Highland Springs

Huguenot

J.R. Tucker

Jamestown

John Marshall

Lafayette

Middlesex

Mills Godwin

Nandua

Nottoway

*Park View (South Hill) (Season 1 & 2)

Prince Edward County

Randolph-Henry

Southampton

Surry County

Sussex Central

T.C. Williams

Thomas Jefferson (Richmond)

Varina

Warhill

Washington & Lee

