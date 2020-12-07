Below is a list complied by the Virginia High School League of those Virginia public school divisions (20) and high schools (37) who have cancelled their winter sports seasons. This list is updated through Dec. 2).
This list does not include schools that are delaying the start of their winter season to early January.
School Divisions not participating in Season 1 (winter sports)
Accomack County Public Schools
Alexandria Public Schools
Brunswick County Public Schools
Buckingham County Public Schools
Charlotte County Public Schools
Essex County Public Schools
Greensville County Public Schools
Harrisonburg City Public Schools
Henrico County Public Schools
Lunenburg County Public Schools
*Mecklenburg County Public Schools (Season 1 and 2)
Middlesex County Public Schools
Nottoway County Public Schools
Prince Edward County Public Schools
Richmond Public Schools
Surry County Public Schools
Sussex County Public Schools
Southampton Public Schools
Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools
Westmoreland County Public Schools
High Schools not participating in Season 1 (winter sports)
Arcadia
Armstrong
*Bluestone (Season 1 & 2)
Brunswick
Buckingham County
Central (Lunenburg)
Chincoteague
Deep Run
Douglas Freeman
Essex
George Wythe (Richmond)
Glen Allen
Greensville County
Harrisonburg
Henrico
Hermitage
Highland Springs
Huguenot
J.R. Tucker
Jamestown
John Marshall
Lafayette
Middlesex
Mills Godwin
Nandua
Nottoway
*Park View (South Hill) (Season 1 & 2)
Prince Edward County
Randolph-Henry
Southampton
Surry County
Sussex Central
T.C. Williams
Thomas Jefferson (Richmond)
Varina
Warhill
Washington & Lee
