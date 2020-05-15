Arlington Little League has not yet given up on some kind of spring and summer baseball season, for all age groups, and even District 4 all-star tournaments.
Until now, the 2020 season has not started in a league that consists of nearly 1,500 players because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are trying to stay realistic, hopefully,” league president Adam Balutis said. “We really want to have 5-to 12-year-olds all to have the opportunity to play. We want to play and be 110 percent safe to play if possible to do that safely.”
Ideas of the type of play are being discussed, like maybe T-ball games consisting of teams of only five players each.
Balutis said only 40 to 50 families have thus far asked for refunds. The president said the league is hopeful play could begin in mid-June. If play does not begin by mid-July, the season would then likely be canceled, with the league’s fall season then beginning earlier, expanded and lasting longer.
District all-star tournaments, if agreed, could be played later into the summer, even beyond Labor Day. That’s because all Little League all-star state, region and the World Series tournaments have been canceled. District tournaments normally begin around the beginning to the middle of July.
Balutis said communications about all-star competitions with other District 4 administrators are ongoing.
“Everybody wants to play, so we will have to be flexible,” Balutis said. “We really think it could be a good district all-star year for Arlington Little League.”
Arlington Little League did hold one recent event when free flowers were distributed to Moms, and families, by virtue of a drive-through manner on Mother’s Day in a parking lot at Washington-Liberty High School.
“We wore masks and all, and it was nice to just connect a little bit with people,” Balutis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.