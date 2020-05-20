It’s a holding pattern right now for local Little League districts, as they wait a bit longer to decide what to do with the 2020 seasons.
Little League state, region and World Series all-star tournaments already have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Decisions have been left up to the individual districts if they want to try and salvage some type of season or all-star tournaments, that is if fields are allowed to open at some point.
In the past, district all-star tournaments have begun in early to mid July.
Vienna Little League administrator Al DeFazio said the league has multiple plans in place for organized play if permission is granted.
“It’s just wait-and-see. No final decisions of any kind have been made,” DeFazio said.
McLean Little League has already canceled single-A play for baseball and softball, which includes T-ball and rookie levels. There have been no decisions about AA, AAA and Majors and senior softball.
The hope in McLean is, depending on restrictions and social-distancing measures, a modified schedule can still be held, beginning sometime in June and lasting until the end of July if not a bit longer.
Great Falls Little League has made no decisions about baseball or softball play. It has asked families previously registered to play during the 2020 spring season to fill out an information form, with the results helping to determine future plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.