Gainesville's Jack Schimler shot a six under 66 Monday to win top individual honors at the Bears Invitational at Fawn Lake Country Club.
Overall, Gainesville finished third in the team competition with a 318. Host Riverbend won the team title followed by Battlefield.
Gainesville's Christian Carroll was third with a 73.
ANOTHER HONOR FOR RYAN COLL
Ryan Coll (Battlefield) was named a preseason all-American by Phil Steele/Draft Scout. The University of Richmond senior left tackle was selected to the third team.
Coll was named a Second team AP All-American as well as a Fourth Team FCS All-American by Phil Steele last fall. The First Team All-CAA offensive lineman was part of a unit that led the Spiders to the third-highest producing offense in the CAA in 2022.
Coll helped the Spiders rank fourth in the CAA in average scoring with 31.3 points per game and started all 13 games at left tackle, helping the Spiders pick up 5,513 total yards of offense.
