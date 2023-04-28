Gar-Field graduate Marty Neal was named to the South Atlantic Conference third team for baseball.
The Limestone University sophomore starting pitcher appeared in 14 games, starting seven, and posted a 5-2 record with a 3.33 ERA.
In his 48.2 innings pitched, Neal held opponents to a .258 batting average and accumulated 69 strikeouts. In back-to-back appearances against Tusculum and Carson-Newman, he collected 11 and 13 strikeouts.
Over the course of the season, Neal ranked fourth in ERA and fifth in strikeouts in the South Atlantic Conference.
SAPONG TRADED
Nashville FC announced April 25 it had traded Forest Park graduate CJ Sapong to Toronto FC for defender Lukas MacNaughton.
Toronto is Sapong’s fifth MLS team since joining the league in 2011.
“CJ has a long track record of scoring goals in MLS,” Toronto head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said in a release. “His work rate, mentality, and ability to impose himself on opponents in front of the goal are some of the important qualities we look forward to seeing from him here at TFC.”
CAMPBELL JOINS BARNSTORMERS
Woodbridge graduate Kyree Campbell has signed with the Iowa Barnstormers of the Indoor Football League.
Campbell spent the 2022 IFL season with the Green Bay Blizzard, totaling 12 tackles and a sack in seven games.
Green Bay traded him to the Sioux Falls Storm before the 2023 season.
MYERS BACK WITH MEMPHIS
The Memphis Showboats announced April 25 it had re-signed Forest Park graduate DJ Myers and placed him on its 10-man inactive roster.
The USFL franchise released Myers April 19.
A wide receiver, Myers is in his first year in the USFL. He made the initial 50-man roster, but was on the 10-man inactive roster for Memphis’ season opener.
