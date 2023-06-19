Manassas Park’s football team is allowed to participate in the eight-team Class 3 Region B playoffs. The region approved Manassas Park’s request at its meeting June 15.
A year after canceling its season due to low numbers, the Cougars will field a program that plays an independent schedule for the next two seasons against a mix of public and private schools. All of Manassas Park's opponents are VHSL-sanctioned.
The top eight regional qualifiers are determined by a points system.
ROTATING NO. 1 SEEDS
Starting next school year, the Class 6 Region B will rotate the region's No. ! seed among its three districts: The Cardinal, Cedar Run and Commonwealth.
The Cardinal will have the top seed for the fall of 2023, the Commonwealth for the winter of 2023-24 and the Cedar Run for the spring of 2024. The districts will switch it up for the following school year.
The Cardinal and the Cedar Run will each advance three teams and the Commonwealth District two. It’s up to each district to determine their region qualifiers.
CARSON JOINS ACC
The Atlantic Coast Conference has hired Hylton High School graduate Jackie Carson as its senior associate commissioner for women’s basketball.
Carson joins the ACC after serving as Furman University’s women’s basketball coach for 13 years. She went 205-197 in that time and took the Paladins to two NCAA Tournaments.
Carson, who also starred at Furman, is in the school’s hall of fame and had her jersey retired. She was named to the Southern Conference 100th Anniversary Women’s Basketball Team.
