Girls high-school basketball teams from the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas have won the last six local region tournaments, with the Marshall Statesmen capturing the 6D North Region 2020 crown with a victory in the title game over the defending champion Madison Warhawks.
also won the 2018 crown, the Langley Saxons did so in 2017 and the Oakton Cougars went back-to-back in 2015 and 2016.
That foursome of power is unlikely to change next season, as all four teams return key players and are expected to be region contenders again. All were region qualifiers this season.
Madison and Marshall each won more than 20 games this season, Oakton finished 18-7 and Langley won 14 times and defeated Marshall. Oakton played Madison close in two losses.
Marshall will return twin starting sisters Christina and Mary Trivisonno next winter in addition to starter Valerie Dirkse and top subs Brenna Smith, Kylie Hughes, Sela Scheinman and Caroline Catterman.
Madison will return four starters – twin sisters Alayna and Grace Arnolie, Amalia Makrigiorgos and Kiera Kohler. Other top subs will return as well, like Mia Chapman and twin sisters Jill and Katie Kushuta.
Top returners for Oakton will be the productive forward combination of Kara Vietmeyer and Hannah Kaloi, along with starting guard Sophia Zinzi. Sejal Singh and Sarah Goins played this season, and they return.
For Langley, top returners will be Annabeth Holsinger, Fiona Barber, Taylor Maguire, Summer Thomas, Olivia Walke, Keelin Byrne and Kylie Allen, if she recovers from a late-season knee injury.
Those four teams have won the last six region titles and understand what that task involves.
Don’t count out the McLean Highlanders as a challenger to join that local region-championship mix next winter. McLean finished 17-10 this season, having its season end with a region semifinal-loss to Madison, after defeating Oakton in a first-round region game.
McLean will return starters Kendall Jones, Mia Fitzgerald and Sophia Smith, along with other big contributors in 2019-20 like Shushan Krikorian, Kara Bremser, Piper Tedrow and Caroline Wagner.
